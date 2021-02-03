Texas Officials Send Out ‘Missing Child’ Alert Featuring Chucky The Doll

Officials in Texas have issued an apology after sending out an Amber Alert message using “Child’s Play” villain Chucky.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) claimed that the message was issued during a test malfunction.

In screenshots of the alert, the character Glen from 2004’s “Seed of Chucky” is listed as the missing child, while Chucky is the suspect.

Amber Alert from Texas DPS features Chucky, Glen Ray characters from ‘Child’s Play’ horror series –https://t.co/jZ39DBe8FJ #KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/ZnO1djMVwp — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) January 29, 2021

The fake message was sent out three times via email.

“We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again,” said officials in a statement.

The slasher classic “Child’s Play” was originally released in 1988.

The Amber Alert system has been used to warn the public about missing children in the U.S. since 1996.