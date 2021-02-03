Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Have Reportedly Moved In Together, Eat Sunday Dinner With Gwyneth Paltrow

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have taken the next step in their relationship.

According to multiple reports, the longtime couple are now living together in the Coldplay frontman’s lavish $12.5-million mansion in Malibu. Martin purchased the property in October.

“Chris was always a big fan of Malibu,” the source told People magazine. “He loves the beach and often goes surfing and running.”

“She seems to enjoy it as much as Chris does,” the insider added. “They both love the outdoors and often take beach strolls. They also support local restaurants.”

While Johnson, 31, still owns her Hollywood Hills home, she has been hunkering down with the rocker, 43, since the outbreak of the coronavirus. They even spend Sunday dinners in Los Angeles with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, and her husband Brad Falchuk, 49.

“It’s obvious that everyone still gets along great,” says the source.

Martin and Paltrow were married from 2003 to 2016. They share two children together: Apple, 16, and Moses, 14.

Two years later, Johnson and Martin began dating and have recently sparked engagement rumours after the “Fifty Shades Of Grey” star was photographed out in West Hollywood wearing a very large emerald ring on her left-hand ring finger but nothing has been confirmed.

Paltrow married Falchuk in 2018.

