Emmy Rossum, Kathy Griffin & More Stars Blast Golden Globes For ‘I May Destroy You’ Snub

By Sarah Curran.

Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel — Getty

Stars are calling out the Golden Globes after Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” failed to receive a nod during this year’s nominee announcement. 

The HBO series was critically acclaimed for sparking conversations about consent and sexual assault.

Instead, this year’s Best Drama nominations went to “The Crown”, “Lovecraft Country”, “The Mandalorian”, “Ozark”, and “Ratched”. 

“I MAY DESTROY YOU is the best show of the year. It’s not even debatable,” wrote “Shameless” star Emmy Rossum in response to the snub. 

Kathy Griffin also took to Twitter to react.

 

Many people also claimed that “I May Destroy You” was a far better series than “Emily in Paris”, which received two nominations, including a Best Actress nod for Lily Collins.

“I May Destroy You” is currently on HBO Max. Check out more reaction below. 

