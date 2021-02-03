Emmy Rossum, Kathy Griffin & More Stars Blast Golden Globes For ‘I May Destroy You’ Snub

Stars are calling out the Golden Globes after Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” failed to receive a nod during this year’s nominee announcement.

The HBO series was critically acclaimed for sparking conversations about consent and sexual assault.

Instead, this year’s Best Drama nominations went to “The Crown”, “Lovecraft Country”, “The Mandalorian”, “Ozark”, and “Ratched”.

“I MAY DESTROY YOU is the best show of the year. It’s not even debatable,” wrote “Shameless” star Emmy Rossum in response to the snub.

Kathy Griffin also took to Twitter to react.

Upside of buzz about Golden Globes snub of I May Destroy You is more people will discover Michaela Coen’s masterpiece. Such a riveting series. pic.twitter.com/X6DVcXyXzb — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 3, 2021

there are at least 3 shows on this list that were NOT BETTER than I May Destroy You. and that’s on periodt!!!!!!! https://t.co/PNh7kk9AfC — Jodie (@MissJodie) February 3, 2021

Many people also claimed that “I May Destroy You” was a far better series than “Emily in Paris”, which received two nominations, including a Best Actress nod for Lily Collins.

Emily in Paris being nominated and I May Destroy You not being nominated is the most golden globes shit I can think of — Otto Fernandez (@OttoFernandez) February 3, 2021

I suppose now we may just never know whether I May Destroy You was better than Emily in Paris. — Joe Barton (@JoeBarton_) February 3, 2021

“I May Destroy You” is currently on HBO Max. Check out more reaction below.

May I JOIN YOU!!! This has made me v sad… #imaydestroyyou 😭 https://t.co/y5fWbKQX3l — Noma (@MissDumezweni) February 3, 2021

This is an ACTUAL masterpiece. Very upset I May Destroy You wasn’t nominated. You are a genius @MichaelaCoel #imaydestroyyou pic.twitter.com/dPG33iVbe0 — Elizabeth Reaser (@reasereaser) February 3, 2021