Jenny Slate Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Congrats are in order for Jenny Slate!

The 38-year-old actress exclusively revealed to ET’s Katie Krause on Wednesday that she has given birth to her first child, a baby girl, with fiancé Ben Shattuck. Slate also revealed the baby’s adorable moniker: Ida Lupine.

During the interview, Slate shared that she and Shattuck chose Ida simply because they “loved the name,” while Lupine is one of the couple’s favorite flowers.

As for the surprise birth announcement? Slate says she “did one of those things” where she announced her pregnancy four days from her due date. She exclusively told ET she’s already loving motherhood, especially because Ida is “a good sleeper.”

“Motherhood is the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me,” she gushed. “I feel really lucky.”

Like many mothers who became pregnant in 2020, Slate had to wear a mask while giving birth amid the pandemic. Despite the extra precautions, the comedian told ET that it was a positive experience, and “rather romantic.”

“Being a mother is such a joy,” she shared, adding that she’s fallen even more in love with Shattuck after seeing him become a dad to their “sweet gal.”

As ET previously reported, Slate first revealed the news that she was expecting in early December during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“Let me tell you, on night one of the lockdown, we had a really romantic night of being together, real sweet with my fiancé,” she said at the time. “And then I did what everyone else did. I kind of hunkered down and baked a lot of bread. But I just want to say I think I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread. You tell me, Seth.”

Hear more on Slate in the video below.

