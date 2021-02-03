Will Ferrell Is Ready To ‘Crush’ Norway In Electric Vehicle Sales In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad For GM

Will Ferrell needs your help to take down Norway.

In a new Super Bowl ad for General Motors’ Lyriq — its first electric Cadillac SUV — the comedian wants the United States to surpass Norway in electric vehicle sales.

Ferrell launched a mission to “crush those losers” with the help of “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina.

According to the ad, last year more than 54 per cent of new car sales in Norway were electric models; the U.S.’s percentage was much smaller.

GM hopes to catch up with 30 new EVs, including the Hummer and Lyriq, by 2025.

The Lyriq will be available next year.