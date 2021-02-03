Elton John Says Homeschooling Sons During Pandemic Has Been ‘Hard’

Pandemic parenting has been hard on everyone, even Sir Elton John.

As the Daily Mail reports, the music icon spoke with ITV news arts editor Nina Nannar about how he has been handling homeschooling his sons Zachary, 10, and Elijah, 8, since COVID-19 shut down schools around the globe.

“It’s not easy, we’ve been here since May,” John said. “It’s very hard but they’ve been amazing. Children need to interact with each other.”

He added, “the circumstances are what they are.”

John also said that he had a “very positive” call with U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden this week about helping arts communities during the pandemic.

“We are in a situation which, I hope, is getting better with the vaccinations of people but you just have to pray that the situation gets better because people have been through terrible hardships,” John said.

John has been vocal about how artists who are just starting out need support during these challenging times. “When it comes to art and music and stuff, I have to step up,” he explained. “I have a responsibility to step up and I want to step up, I want the future to be bright for everyone. This is about people who are just starting out, making their first record… all those kind of people who have a very bright future in front of them and they need to be supported otherwise that future will look bleak.”