Ian Somerhalder Addresses ‘Vampire Diaries’ Reboot Rumours

Sorry “Vampire Diaries” fans, Ian Somerhalder has no plans to return to Mystic Falls anytime soon.

The actor, 42, joined Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” and spilled on those reboot rumours. He also gushed about his wife Nikki Reed.

When asked about a potential return to the hit series, Somerhalder said, “I have not heard anything about a season nine.”

He continued, “I mean, what would, you know, like what would happen Stefan and Damon are, you know, Damon has like grey hair and they’re, they have canes like, ‘Oh, I got, gotta feed the baby.’ You know what I mean? No, listen, it ran it, it ran a great course.”

Added Somerhalder, “And now it’s still living. That’s what’s so amazing. It’s still living.”

Somerhalder later opened up about his six-year marriage to Reed. The couple share son Bodhi, 3.

“What do you think is the key to keeping your relationship good?” Cohen asked.

“Communication, taking time for yourself, for yourselves together and…” he replied before Cohen added, “And for yourself separately I would think though.”

Somerhalder added, “She’s the first one that says, ‘Go, go on a bike ride, go socially distance walk with your buddies, go have a bourbon at the bar,’ you know, like just go.”