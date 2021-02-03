Todd And Julie Chrisley Respond To Racist Attacks On Granddaughter Chloe In New ‘Tamron Hall’ Interview

Todd and Julie Chrisley are opening up about the racism they have seen directed toward their biracial granddaughter Chloe on social media.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars recently spoke with Tamron Hall in an interview that will air on Hall’s daytime talk show on Monday, Feb. 8. The Chrisleys share custody of Chloe, who is the daughter of Todd’s eldest son, Kyle.

Todd told Hall that he will come after anyone who attacks any member of his family. “I think anyone that watches our show knows that if you come for my children, or my wife, or my marriage, then I will drag you,” Chrisley said. “Anything outside of that, you want to attack me personally, I don’t care. I don’t live my life based on other people’s opinions.”

While the Chrisley family has endured their fair share of attacks in the past, the hate directed at Chloe made Todd aware of his white privilege for the first time. “What I do see is that we as a white couple in America, have never dealt with racism until Chloe and we have been in that privileged sector of not having to have that added stress on us as people,” he said.

“And then God brought Chloe to us and I think that God gave us Chloe because we needed to be changed. We needed to be able to use our platform to help those who may not have a voice. And Chloe is doing fine. Does she know the things that people say on social media? No. We don’t tell her those things. We take that information and we use it as a tool to help us teach her, or to prepare her for what’s coming.”

As for whether Todd would ever take Chloe off the show, for him that’s not an option. “Keeping her off the show is not going to protect her against the ignorance of the world,” he explained. “What changes that, it’s not going to be Democrats, it’s not going to be Republicans, the House, the Senate, the Congress or the Oval Office. What’s going to change the world is what begins at home. What we do as a people, not as a politic.”

He added, “Our child is being brought up to know God — that she is to treat all human beings with respect and most importantly, she is to have respect for herself, who she is and where she comes from and she owes no one an explanation about her appearance.”