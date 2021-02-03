Florence + The Machine’s Florence Welch Celebrates 7 Years Of Sobriety

Florence Welch is celebrating a life-changing milestone.

On Tuesday, the lead singer of Florence + the Machine took to Instagram to share a drawing of the outline of a heart, with the number 7 within it.

“I am 7 years sober today,” she wrote in the caption.

“I send my love and support to anyone who is struggling,” she continued. “If you are feeling shaky around ED issues, drugs or alcohol, I completely understand. The desire to disassociate is so strong. But please don’t give up. We are going to need you on the other side.”

Welch, 34, has opened up many times about her early struggles with drugs and alcohol.

In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, she recalled what life was like before she embraced sobriety.

“Being an extreme drinker was a huge part of my identity. Music and alcohol are sort of my first two loves. When I stopped, there was this sense that I was letting some ghost of rock history down that I just couldn’t cope anymore. It was monumental. It wasn’t like, ‘I want to be healthy and I need a change of pace.’ It was like, ‘I’m going to die. I need to stop,'” she said.

“I could have maybe carried on physically, but psychologically, drinking and drugs made me really depressed,” Welch added. “I got so tired of how repetitive the hangovers felt. Once you’ve gone into the zone where it’s just tiring and you’re not having fun anymore, it was beyond me.”