Viggo Mortensen Slams The Academy For Never Recognizing David Cronenberg

Viggo Mortensen is speaking out against the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a new interview with Uproxx, the actor, 62, said it is “inexplicable” that the Oscars has never celebrated David Cronenberg’s work. The pair have collaborated a number of times, including on “Eastern Promises”, “A History of Violence”, and “A Dangerous Method”.

Mortensen even earned an acting nod for “Eastern Promises” at the Academy Awards in 2008.

“The thing that I’ve never understood about Cronenberg is that he’s had almost a half a century of making movies, and many really good movies,” Mortensen said. “He’s clearly one of the masters, right? Living masters. And yet this is a man who, every time out, struggles for years, usually, to raise minimal financing for his movies, which are never really expensive.

“He always comes in on or under budget, on or before time on shoots. He doesn’t waste money,” he continued. “His movies don’t lose money. Sometimes they make some money. He’s incredibly reliable, professionally and creatively. Why should it be so difficult? I don’t understand. Why has David Cronenberg never, ever been nominated by the Academy for writing or directing a movie? I mean, that’s inexplicable to me, but such is life.”

While Cronenberg himself has never been nominated for an Oscar, his films have received a number of nods.

Mortensen and Cronenberg are joining forces again for a new project this summer, recently telling GQ, “It’s something he wrote a long time ago and he never got it made. Now he’s refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, it’ll be this summer we’ll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he’s going maybe a little bit back to his origins.”