Nick Cannon Tests Positive For COVID-19, Niecy Nash To Fill In On ‘The Masked Singer’

Nick Cannon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Following his diagnosis, Cannon, 40, will step back from his hosting duties on “The Masked Singer”. Variety reports that Niecy Nash will fill in for the first few episodes of season 5 until Cannon is well enough to return.

Production on season 5 kicks off Thursday.

The outlet confirms Cannon is currently quarantining and resting. Fox expects the host to return to the series later in the season.

Season 5 of “The Masked Singer” is scheduled to premiere in March.

Judges Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke will return as scheduled.

Cannon has yet to publicly comment on his positive test but has not posted to Instagram in almost a week.