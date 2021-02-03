Salma Hayek Talks ‘The Eternals’, Expresses ‘Relief’ That Trump’s No Longer President

Salma Hayek shared some info about her upcoming role in Marvel’s anticipated “The Eternals” in an expansive new interview with the new Variety podcast “Just for Variety”.

When she was first under consideration for “The Eternals”, she tells interviewer Marc Malkin, she felt like she’d hit the jackpot.

“My agents were like, ‘A Marvel franchise!’” Hayek recalls. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m working with Chloé [Zhao]!’ and so I was starstruck when she was talking to me on Zoom. That was very exciting.’”

Hayek also admits she’s not much of a comic book nerd and knew nothing about “The Eternals” when she signed on. “I was sworn to secrecy because I was one of the first people that they hired but I had to keep it in a secret for a long, long time,” she divulges. “So, when I had the call, I said to them, ‘I confess. Eventually I will know everything that there is to know, but what are the Eternals? Do they exist in comics? I don’t know who’s Ajax.’ And then they explained everything to me. They explained me the script. They didn’t give me the script. I had to sign the contract without reading the script. They wouldn’t let me see the script until I signed. That was very unsettling.”

If she found signing onto a project without seeing a script to be “unsettling,” she was downright fearful of her character’s costume.

“Then I was afraid of the outfit. I’m claustrophobic. I was very afraid that I was going to feel like I couldn’t move,” she explained. “It has a completely different DNA from the [other Marvel movies]. It’s shot different than all the other ones. It’s in real locations and they found some crazy extraterrestrial-looking locations. I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about what they do with the camera, but… it’s not mostly done in post. The cinematography is incredible.”

Despite Hayek’s fears, the first time she saw herself in full costume she felt it “empowering. It really moved me… They told me [early in her career], ‘It’s never going to happen for you here.’ I am representing. It’s not because I’m putting on an outfit but we get the right to be superheroes today. I’m also 54. So there was something really moving, not just for me, but for everything, all the different stereotypes. She’s not sexy. You know what I’m saying? She’s not sexy at all. I’m very short. I’ve been bullied for being short my entire life. And suddenly, it doesn’t matter. You’re a superhero in the Marvel universe. It moved me.”

Hayek also discussed the U.S. election that resulted in Joe Biden being elected the 46th POTUS.

“I feel relief. Relief and not relief,” she said of Trump being dumped by voters.

“I didn’t think he would have made a great president, but when he won, I caught myself thinking, They’ll see… And then I said, ‘Stop right there.’ He’s the president of the United States. And for the good of everybody in the United States, I will give the benefit of the doubt but for real and respect this man. I have to wish that he does a good job because I caught myself being cynical. But I don’t think he did a good job because he lied a lot. He lied a lot and he got away with a lot. And the coronavirus situation, it’s really bad. I did give the benefit of the doubt but I’m sorry. When the president of the United States, when people are dying, says, ‘Drink the disinfectant to cure yourself,’ I said, ‘This is not something that anybody can justify in any way.’ The fact that he says things that he doesn’t fact check before he says them. That’s a lack of respect in many ways.”

“Therefore,” she concluded, “I am glad that he’s no longer our president, but I don’t feel relieved. I am worried because I don’t like our country to be separated… It’s a very complicated situation, and it gives me anguish… Nobody wins if we don’t somehow work together. To me, that’s not a win.”