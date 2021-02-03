Mandy Moore Reveals She Had To Adjust Her Birth Plan After Medical Appointment

Mandy Moore is making some alterations to her birth plan.

On Wednesday, the “This Is Us” shared a post to Instagram Story revealing that she received some unexpected news after her weekly visit to a hematologist.

“Weekly platelet check at the hematologist,” wrote the 36-year-old expectant mom to accompany a photo of herself wearing a grey mask and a floral dress.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Discusses ‘Unexpected’ Pregnancy After ‘Suspected Endometriosis’

“My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it’s sadly altered my birth ‘plan,'” she continued. “Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??”

According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, a lower than usual platelet count — known as gestational thrombocytopenia — occurs commonly in pregnancy, typically in mid- to late-stage pregnancy; if the number of platelets drops too low, it can interfere with the blood’s ability to clot normally.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Back in December, Moore shared some earlier posts on Instagram Story, noting that “hormones are no joke” after explaining she felt “suddenly nauseous, exhausted and weepy.”

Mandy Moore/Instagram — @mandymooremm/Instagram