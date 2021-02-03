13-Year-Old ‘Modern Family’ Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Is A Breakout Star On TikTok

Fans of “Modern Family” knew her as Lily, adopted daughter of Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron (Eric Stonestreet), but now 13-year-old actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has developed a whole new following on social media.

In fact, Anderson-Emmons is becoming the latest sensation on TikTok thanks to her slick lip-sync skills.

A video in which she mouths along to Doja Cat’s “Streets” racked up an impressive 203,000 views, but that was apparently just a warmup.

RELATED: Aubrey Anderson-Emmons’ Adorable Adele Cover

A subsequent video, featuring the same song playing while she attempted (and failed) to microwave mac and cheese garnered more than 320,000 views.

@aubreyandersonemmons Oml I just wanna make make myself macaroni n cheese but the microwave won’t open🤠#fyp ♬ streets – olivia

Another one, featuring her dancing along to alt-J’s “Breezeblocks” did even better, racking up more than 800,000 views.

Yet she got even more views with a brief seconds-long video of herself lip-syncing the verse “How you feel is not my problem” from Willow Smith’s “Female Energy.

That one video alone has attracted an astounding 1.3 million views.

In fact, this is hardly the actress’ first foray into performing on social media. Way back in 2012, her mother shared a beyond-cute video on YouTube of the then-youngster sitting in a car seat belting out Adele’s “Someone Like You”.

What’s next for the former child star/emerging TikTok sensation? Stay tuned…