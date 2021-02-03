Rep For Chris Pratt Says Offensive, Racist Tweets Circulating Online Are Fake

Some horrible tweets purporting to be from Chris Pratt are completely bogus, according to a rep for the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star.

On Wednesday morning, TMZ reports, screenshots of tweets seemingly issued from Pratt’s Twitter account began circulating throughout the Internet.

Purporting to be from 2012 and 2013, one of the tweets is derogatory to Muslims, while another repeatedly uses the N-word.

Pratt’s rep denied that Pratt had anything to do with the offensive tweets bearing his name.

“Chris never tweeted the offensive things that are being circulated today,” the rep told TMZ. “Any suggestion that he did is not only totally false but also defamatory.”

The rep’s denial is supported by basic logic. Pratt was already an established star by 2012; had he actually issued those tweets at the time, it’s a given there would have been media coverage and outraged headlines — which never happened.

Despite the obvious fakery, #ripChrisPratt has been trending on Twitter; an unidentified “senior exec” at Twitter tells TMZ that they “strongly believe these [tweets] to be fake.”

Meanwhile, Pratt’s rep did confirm that one of the tweets circulating is actually genuine; however, this particular tweet is not so much offensive as it is corny.

Using the #MissUniverse hashtag, in 2012 Pratt joked about the pageant contestants’ thinness by tweeting, “In a way they all look like Miss Hungry.”