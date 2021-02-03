Brothers Osborne Singer T.J. Osborne Tells Ellen DeGeneres About His ‘Emotional’ Day After Coming Out As Gay

T.J. Osborne of the country music duo Brothers Osborne paid a virtual visit to Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, with his appearance to air on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Osborne, who founded the group with brother John Osborne, discussed the “emotional” day he’d been having after revealing in an interview with Time that he’s gay.

“I’m very comfortable being gay,” Osborne, 36, told the magazine.

“I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with,” he added. “That feels so strange.”

In the interview, Osborne opens up to DeGeneres — whose own coming out way back in 1997 caused significantly more controversy.

After DeGeneres introduced him as “incredibly brave,” Osborne responded, “Just hearing you say that, honestly it made me so emotional. I’m trying not to cry on national television right now,” he added with a chuckle.

“I think the kind of really beautiful thing about all this for me is that I’ve really never come out to very many people, I’ve only done it to a few people, mainly because I find it really awkward and uncomfortable,” he added.

The entire interview airs on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.