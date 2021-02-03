‘Masked Dancer’: Exotic Bird Gets Her Wings Clipped — See What Music Superstar Was Under the Feathery Mask

“The Masked Dancer” returned Wednesday, where the Final Five duked it out for a chance to stay in the competition. After some seriously impressive performances all around, Exotic Bird had to fly the coop.

Wednesday’s episode pitted the remaining costumed contestants — Exotic Bird, Cotton Candy, Sloth, Tulip, and Zebra — against one another for a chance to make it to the semi-finals.

The performers also worked hard to impress the panel of celebrity sleuths — including Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul and Brian Austin Green, as well as this week’s special guest panelist, “Call Me Kat” star Mayim Bialik — with fancy footwork and well-hidden clues to their secret identities.

The episode started strong with a performance from one of the most skilled dancers, Tulip, who delivered a fun, sassy and retro-themed routine set to “My Boyfriend’s Back” by the Chiffons.

The number earned universal praise from the panelists, who all predicted that the dance had certainly secured Tulip’s place in the finals.

The Zebra hit the stage next for a romantic routine set to “Take You Dancing” by Jason Derulo.

The fringe-covered contestant brought a lively energy to the performance — perhaps more so than any previous week — and the panel expressed their appreciation for the humour the Zebra incorporated into the number.

The Sloth brought his trademark comedy and humour to the stage, for a charismatic and commanding performance set to “Twist Remix” by Neeraj Shridhar.

One of the big delights of the evening came courtesy of Exotic Bird, who truly went all out with a brave choice for her performance. Exotic Bird hit the stage and slayed a fantastic routine set to Abdul’s iconic hit “Opposites Attract,” that brought a smile to everyone’s faces.

“It’s always fun watching other people dance to my music,” Abdul shared.

“I really think this may be her best performance,” Jeong marvelled.