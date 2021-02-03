Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Says Evan Rachel Wood’s Abuse Allegations ‘Do Not Match’ Her Experience

In the wake of Evan Rachel Wood’s bombshell allegations that her relationship with shock rocker Marilyn Manson was an abusive one, Manson’s ex-wife Dita Von Teese is coming to his defence.

In a post she shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the burlesque dancer shared her experience with Manson, who was her husband from 2005 to 2006.

“I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson,” she began.

RELATED: Marilyn Manson Responds After Being Accused Of Abuse By Evan Rachel Wood

“To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness. Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple,” she added.

“Had they,” she continued, “I would have not married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse.”

She added: “Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself. This is my sole statement on the matter.”

RELATED: Marilyn Manson Dropped From TV Shows And Record Label Following Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations

Wood made her allegation on Instagram on Monday, with the “Westworld” star claiming that Manson (whose real name is Brian Warner) “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” describing her ex as “a dangerous man.”

Manson responded — also via Instagram — to deny Wood’s claims, asserting her allegations are “horrible distortions of reality” and his “intimate relationships” have always been “entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”