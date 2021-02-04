Neil Patrick Harris Shares Update After His Husband David Burtka Undergoes Spinal Surgery

Neil Patrick Harris shared an update on social media Wednesday after his husband David Burtka underwent hours of spinal surgery.

Harris posted a photo of Burtka in his hospital bed giving the thumbs up, alongside the caption: “David is recovering from spinal surgery. It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he’s in good spirits and doing well.

“It’s one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings – hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news. Thankfully, all went according to plan. Whew..! Two thumbs up. I love you, @dbelicious. Your strength inspires me. And thanks to NY-Presbyterian Hospital for, well, everything. ❤️❤️🙏🏼 @nyphospital”

RELATED: Neil Patrick Harris Says ‘There’s Something Sexy About Casting A Straight Actor To Play A Gay Role’

The “It’s A Sin” actor also shared a video of Burtka high on pain medication, with him laughing about pressing his button for more meds, as well as joking about his fashionable ensemble.

“A few hours after surgery. Not sure David will remember saying any of this… but damn, it makes me laugh,” Harris wrote.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Admits Neil Patrick Harris’ Husband ‘Changed My Life’ With This Parenting Advice

“I appreciate his positive energy so so much. @dbelicious @nyphospital #morphine.”

Harris and Burtka tied the knot back in 2014.