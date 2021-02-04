Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Ellen To Surprise Nurse Working On Pandemic Frontlines

Megan Thee Stallion is giving back to the people doing the most.

The rapper appears on Thursday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and she talks about continuing her education in health administration.

“My grandmother was a teacher,” Megan says, “and she always told me, ‘Girl, you better get that degree,’ so that’s number 1. When I first went off to college I thought I wanted to be a nurse, and I started going to the classes and everything, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is not for me, I want to drop out of school, school is so hard.'”

She explains that she eventually found something related to healthcare that was more suited to her: “And now I’m an honour roll student, a dean’s list student.”

Megan adds that she was inspired by watching her grandmother take care of her great grandmother, which led her to want to open her own assisted living facility to, “Make my gramma proud.”

Given the rapper’s interest in nursing and healthcare, Ellen decided to virtually bring on one of her biggest fans, Houston nurse Jamelmenique Hoy and her family.

Hoy is raising five kids and pursuing her Master’s, all while working on the frontlines of the pandemic, helping to treat COVID patients.

Ellen didn’t tell Hoy that Megan would be on, so when the “WAP” rapper appears she’s almost speechless.

“You have such a beautiful family,” Megan tells her. “I thought I wanted to be a nurse at one point in time, but that is really hard, and I just feel we need to give you all the praise.”

Ellen and Megan then double the surprise, giving Hoy $50,000 to help pay off her student loans.