Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Back On 22 Years Of Sobriety: ‘I Was A Young Star At War With Herself’

Jamie Lee Curtis is still on the path.

On Wednesday, the “Halloween” star shared an old photo of herself on Instagram, and she took the opportunity to open up about her 22 years of sobriety.

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute To Husband Christopher Guest On Their 36th Anniversary

“A LONG time ago… In a galaxy far, far away… I was a young STAR at WAR with herself,” she wrote, alongside the photo in which she’s holding a class of liquor. “I didn’t know it then. I chased everything. I kept it hidden. I was as sick as my secrets.”

The 62-year-old continued, “With God’s grace and the support of MANY people who could relate to all the ‘feelings’ and a couple of sober angels… I’ve been able to stay sober, one day at a time, for 22 years.”

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Terminally Ill ‘Halloween’ Fan Received Private Screening Of Upcoming Sequel

Curtis added, “I was a high bottom, pun kind of intended, so the rare photo of me proudly drinking in a photo op is very useful to help me remember. To all those struggling and those who are on the path…MY HAND IN YOURS.”

Along with acting, Curtis also runs her charitable store My Hand In Yours, which raises money for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.