Candace Cameron Bure Takes Swipe At Anyone Suggesting Being In A Hallmark Movie Is Easy

Candace Cameron Bure has had it with anyone criticizing Hallmark movies.

The “Fuller House” star chatted to former fellow “The View” panellist Paula Faris on her podcast Tuesday, with Faris mentioning how Cameron Bure had been in a whopping 26 Hallmark Channel movies.

As Faris said it was her dream to be in one of the flicks, especially a Christmas one, she then asked: “I mean, really, how hard is it? Don’t you get that all the time?” before adding: “I’m kidding, it’s tough!”

“Can we just talk about this for a second?” Cameron Bure then asked. “I get that all the time. ‘How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie?’

“Like, ‘Can I be in a Hallmark movie?’ And I’m like, ‘Are you a professional actor?’ ‘No.’ ‘Then no, you cannot.’

“You can be a background person, they’re called extras. If you don’t have a speaking part, that’s easy.

“I can make that happen. If you have a speaking part, then we’re gonna have to make sure you can do the job,” she went on.

Cameron Bure also spoke about her new children’s book during the interview, as well as what’s next for the cast of “Fuller House”.