Gigi Hadid Tells Vogue About ‘Surrendering’ To The Pain Of Giving Birth Naturally

Gigi Hadid is looking back on “surrendering” to the pain while giving birth to her first child.

The model and Zayn Malik welcomed a baby girl named Khai back in September.

In her cover interview for the March issue of Vogue, the 25-year-old supermodel talks about discovering motherhood and life beyond the catwalk.

Gigi Hadid — Vogue/Ethan James Green

Admitting that there was a moment when she had second thoughts about giving birth naturally, Hadid recalled, “There definitely was a point where I was like, I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different. My midwife looked at me and was like, ‘You’re doing it. No one can help you. You’re past the point of the epidural anyway, so you’d be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.'”

She continued, “I had to dig deep. I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is.’ I loved that.”

Although it was all worth it once the new parents were holding their daughter in their arms, Hadid says they might not be be rushing to do it all over again.

“I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror,” she explained. “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, We can have some time before we do that again.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel also spoke about the instant maternal instinct she felt once Khai was born.

Gigi Hadid — Ethan James Green/Vogue

“When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently,” she added. “I probably looked crazy, actually. I was an animal woman.”

Vogue’s March 2020 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on Feb. 16.