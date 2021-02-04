Lily Collins And Daveed Diggs Announce SAG Awards Nominations Live

Actors are getting ready to celebrating actors.

On Thursday morning, in a stream on Instagram Live, Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs will be announcing this year’s nominees for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, airing on Global on April 4.

The nominations will be read out beginning at 10:50 a.m. ET/7:50 a.m. PT, in what the Screen Actors Guild says will be “a seamless, virtual experience for both the nominees and fans.”

Before the nominations are announced, at 10:50 a.m. ET, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris will take to the @sagawards Instagram Stories to introduce the programme.

Kicking off the stream will be the announcement of Outstanding Action Performances by Television and Film ensembles, honouring stunt performers, and revealed by SAG Awards Committee members Jason George (“Station 19”) and Elizabeth McLaughlin (“Grand Hotel”).

The winners at the 27th SAG Awards will be revealed during a live telecast on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Global.