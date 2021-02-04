Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Make Plans For Baby Number Two In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are read for baby number two.
The couple makes baby plans in a new teaser clip for the upcoming final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Share Pics From Final Day Of Filming ‘KUWTK’
The pair are already parents to True, 2, while Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 4, from a previous relationship.
“In my head when I was gonna have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child,” admits Kardashian, as she sits outside her Malibu vacation home with Thompson. “Especially being in quarantine with her. I felt bad, like she had no friends, she had nobody.”
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian’s Family Say She’s ‘Meant To Be’ With Scott Disick In ‘KUWTK’ Final Season Trailer
She continues, “True’s getting older and I just feel like it’s now time to have another kid.”
Nodding in approval, Thompson agrees, “Yep, that’s what I like to hear.”
Kardashian, 36, reveals that she already started the process of preparing for a second pregnancy after freezing her eggs a couple of months ago.
“I’m gonna need you. We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs,” she tells Thompson.
“I’m all for it,” he replies.
“I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time, I’ve no idea,” adds Kardashian.
RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Admits She Feels ‘Pressure’ To Take Tristan Thompson Back In ‘KUWTK’ Season Finale Preview
“I’ve always wanted four kids,” shares Thompson. “I have Prince and True. Two down, two more to go.”
The final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.