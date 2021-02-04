Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Make Plans For Baby Number Two In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

She continues, “True’s getting older and I just feel like it’s now time to have another kid.”

Nodding in approval, Thompson agrees, “Yep, that’s what I like to hear.”

Kardashian, 36, reveals that she already started the process of preparing for a second pregnancy after freezing her eggs a couple of months ago.

“I’m gonna need you. We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs,” she tells Thompson.

“I’m all for it,” he replies.

“I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time, I’ve no idea,” adds Kardashian.