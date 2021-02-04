Kelly Clarkson Rocks Out As She Performs Classic Cover Of Heart’s ‘Barracuda’

Kelly Clarkson performed a classic cover of Heart’s “Barracuda” for her latest “Kellyoke” performance.

The musician got ready to rock out as she took the stage with her band Y’all to put her own spin on the 1977 track.

Clarkson belted out the lyrics as colourful lights flashed around her, while donning a black ensemble for the performance.

Fans immediately gushed over the cover, asking: “Is there any song she can’t do?”

Is there any song she CAN’T do??? Geezzzz!!!! — RTCollins (@collins_rt) February 4, 2021

I used to tune in just to hear Kelly sing but I have noticed more and more how mesmerised I am by the lights. Give them all the awards. They deserve it. — Melinda (@Melinda94170269) February 4, 2021

This is amazing!!! One of my favorites soo far!!! Even thou there’s to many to really choose a favorite — brian (@brian15820476) February 4, 2021

Love Rock Kelly! — Xaul⁷ №¹ ♿🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@Xaulishere) February 4, 2021

Damn 😍😍😍😍 — Emily Kat (@emily7278) February 4, 2021

Clarkson’s latest performance comes after she recently belted out tracks like Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” and Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train”.

The “American Idol” alum has also sung covers of The Chicks’ “Sin Wagon”, Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”, H.E.R.’s “Hard Place” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams“, among many, many others.