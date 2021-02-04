Ryan Reynolds Has The Perfect Super Bowl Plans Involving ‘Paw Patrol’ And Staring Into The Sun

It’s going to be a night of football and “Paw Patrol” for Ryan Reynolds.

On Thursday morning, the “Detective Pikachu” actor appeared on “Good Morning America” and revealed his plans for the Super Bowl this weekend.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Wants To ‘Learn A Little About A Lot’ In New Snapchat Series ‘Ryan Doesn’t Know’

.@VancityReynolds telling us about his #SuperBowl plans has us in tears 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MIkEVlxlYC — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 4, 2021

“I am going to watch the game,” he said. “I have three daughters, so Blake, myself and the kids will sit down, we’ll watch the game for about four, four-and-a-half seconds before it’s switched over to ‘Paw Patrol’, and then I’ll be watching the game from my phone.”

With the “GMA” hosts still laughing, Reynolds added, “Or I may just wander outside and stare into the sun directly for seven full minutes, I don’t know, anything can happen Super Bowl Sunday.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At His ‘Sesame Street’ Appearance With Innuendo-Filled Tweet

“I think practical is sexy.” @VancityReynolds tells us how his company Mint Mobile is going old school with their #SuperBowl ads and helping their customers in the process. pic.twitter.com/Cmc8lb2kNo — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 4, 2021

Also on “GMA”, Reynolds talked about his new Mint Mobile ad campaign, and why they’re opting for a cheaper print ad instead going all out for a spot during Super Bowl.

“I appeared in an ad in 2016,” he said of his history with the Super Bowl, but added, “If you don’t get it right, it’s super hard to do. I want to make sure that we’re engaging, not broadcasting. I like going scrappy.”