Serena Williams Reveals Her New Florida Mansion Has A Hidden Karaoke Room

Serena Williams has taken the word “serenade” to a whole new level.

The tennis star is showing off her recently remodelled Florida mansion in the March 2021 issue of Architectural Digest, and the pro athlete has revealed she built a secret karaoke room in her lush new home.

The karaoke room is hidden behind a secret doorway disguised as a bookshelf and features “a small stage, a plush aquamarine velvet banquette, and foliage framing a neon sign that spells sérénade, a playful tribute to Serena’s karaoke persona,” as AD reports.

The Sérénade Karaoke room features a bespoke neon sign designed by V Starr. Wall covering by Phillip Jeffries; custom Banquette and Fama chairs in a Brentano velvet. — Lelanie Foster/Architectural Digest

Karaoke is something of a Williams family pastime. She and sister Venus have a tradition of celebrating their U.S. Open wins with private karaoke celebrations in Manhattan.

Serena says the karaoke room is for “serious karaoke singers only.” There’s even a list of banned songs. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Love Shack,” “I Will Survive,” “Don’t Stop Believin'” are all strictly verboten.

Art on display in the gallery includes works by (from left) Leonardo drew, Radcliffe Bailey, and David Kracov, as well as a Kaws x Campana chair, a live-edge wood bench, a piece from the Konyak Naga tribe of India, and a Vintage Wurlitzer piano. — Lelanie Foster/Architectural Digest

Serena remodelled the 14,500-square-foot home north of Miami with the help of Venus and her design firm V Starr.

“I was moving away from Venus for the first time in my life, so I wanted it to be really meaningful,” Serena told AD.

Serena also concedes that, among the two of them, Venus has a better knack for design. “You have to know your lane. I’m really good at playing tennis; I’m not as good at interiors,” Serena said, “but I was able to learn through just watching Venus.”