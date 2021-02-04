Serena Williams Reveals Her New Florida Mansion Has A Hidden Karaoke Room

Serena Williams has taken the word “serenade” to a whole new level.
The tennis star is showing off her recently remodelled Florida mansion in the March 2021 issue of Architectural Digest, and the pro athlete has revealed she built a secret karaoke room in her lush new home.
The karaoke room is hidden behind a secret doorway disguised as a bookshelf and features “a small stage, a plush aquamarine velvet banquette, and foliage framing a neon sign that spells sérénade, a playful tribute to Serena’s karaoke persona,” as AD reports.
Karaoke is something of a Williams family pastime. She and sister Venus have a tradition of celebrating their U.S. Open wins with private karaoke celebrations in Manhattan.
Serena says the karaoke room is for “serious karaoke singers only.” There’s even a list of banned songs. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Love Shack,” “I Will Survive,” “Don’t Stop Believin'” are all strictly verboten.
Serena remodelled the 14,500-square-foot home north of Miami with the help of Venus and her design firm V Starr.
“I was moving away from Venus for the first time in my life, so I wanted it to be really meaningful,” Serena told AD.
Serena also concedes that, among the two of them, Venus has a better knack for design. “You have to know your lane. I’m really good at playing tennis; I’m not as good at interiors,” Serena said, “but I was able to learn through just watching Venus.”