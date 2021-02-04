Sia Adds Warning Label To ‘Music’ Movie Following Golden Globes Nominations

Sia is adding a new warning label to her controversial movie, “Music”, following backlash over scenes which depict the use of restraints on an autistic character.

The film picked up a nod for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy during Wednesday’s Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement.

Kate Hudson also received a Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of a woman who becomes a caregiver to her autistic sister, Music (Maddie Ziegler).

Following the nominations announcement, Sia took to Twitter to post a series of now deleted messages.

According to Variety, she wrote, “I promise, have been listening. The motion picture ‘Music’ will, moving forward, have this warning at the head of the movie: ‘Music’ in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people.”

“There are autistic occupational therapists that specialize in sensory processing who can be consulted to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure feedback to help w meltdown safety.”

In another Tweet she added, “I’m sorry,” before telling fans that the scenes involving restraints will be removed.

“I plan to remove the restraint scenes from all future printings,” she shared. “I listened to the wrong people and that is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough enough, not wide enough.”

More than 17,000 people signed a petition for the movie to be cancelled over the casting of Ziegler as an autistic teen, for using the “special abilities” instead of “disabled,” and for its depiction of prone restraint.

“Music” is scheduled for release at select theatres on Feb. 10 before being made available on demand from Feb. 12.