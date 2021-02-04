Amy Schumer Jokes That Natalie Portman Is A ‘Liar’ When It Comes To Parenting Tips

Amy Schumer has lost faith in Natalie Portman’s parenting advice.

On Wednesday, the comedian was on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and called out Portman for the tip she gave her on becoming a mother.

When Meyers asked whether Schumer thinks she’s a good mom, she joked, “Actually, no.”

The 39-year-old continued, “It’s interesting. You don’t know how good you’re going to be of a parent. I got some nice advice from Natalie Portman, who was like, ‘You have more instincts than you know you have.’ And what I’m finding is that Natalie Portman is a huge liar. Because so far, my instincts are all wrong.”

As an example of her poor instincts, Schumer shared how she and her husband would often try to “sneak out” while their 21-month-old son Gene was with his nanny, but then she read the book How Toddlers Thrive.

“This book, like page one, is like, ‘Whatever you do, don’t sneak out. That’s really bad for your child,'” she said. “I’m like, ‘Okay.’ Not to mention, we did name him genital.”

When baby Gene was first born, Schumer named him Gene Attell Fischer, but after a fellow comedian pointed out that the first two names together sounded like “genital,” she changed the middle name to David.

“What sucks now is you can never make fun of another kid’s name,” Schumer joked. “When a celebrity has a baby and they name it something stupid, you can’t be like, ‘Nice name, idiot.’ Because it’s like, ‘Well, what did you name your kid, Amy?'”