‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ And ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Top 2021 SAG Awards Nominations

The nominations for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are in.

The films that will go head-to-head in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category this year, are “Da 5 Bloods”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Minari”, “One Night in Miami” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Battling it out for the female lead actor SAG Award, are Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby, Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan.

Meanwhile, the lead male actor prize will go to either Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman or Steven Yeun.

Boseman received two posthumous nominations for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods”.

Meanwhile, “Better Call Saul”, “Bridgerton”, “The Crown”, “Lovecraft Country” and “Ozark” will compete for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award.

“Schitt’s Creek” was among the other notable television nominees, with a total of five nods.

Typically held in January, the SAG Awards were shifted back a few months to April 4 due to the pandemic. The SAG Award winners are usually a strong indicator of how the Oscar acting winners will unfold – this year on April 25.

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs announced the nominations during an Instagram Live held on Thursday morning.

The winners of the 27th SAG Awards will be revealed during a live telecast on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Global.

Check out the list nominees below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)