Sabrina Carpenter Addresses Rumours Surrounding New Single, ‘Skin’

That blonde girl who always made someone doubt is speaking out.

Sabrina Carpenter has now addressed the conversations about her new single “Skin” and the widely-believed rumours that it is about Olivia Rodrigo and her song, “Driver’s License”.

Carpenter sat down for a special SiriusXM Hits 1 on 1 and spoke with Hits 1 hosts Tony Fly and Symon about the meaning behind the song.

RELATED: Sabrina Carpenter Drops Emotional ‘Skin’ Music Video — Watch!

“I guess I’m, more than anything like this is me Sabrina personally talking like as a person,” Carpenter said. “I was just at a place in my life where there was a lot of metaphorical […] storms that were passing. And it felt like they weren’t going to go away. And it felt like I couldn’t really do anything other than write about it and as a songwriter, like I’ve always done that.”

Carpenter added, “I’ve always written about what’s happening in front of me. I think just for a lot of different reasons people were more invested in this particular time in my life. And I tried to, you know, you’re never going to please everybody at the end of the day.”

RELATED: Sabrina Carpenter Sets The Record Straight About Her New Track ‘Skin’ And Those Olivia Rodrigo Rumours

Even “without saying anything or doing anything” Carpenter said she was still “receiving misinterpretations from people” about her personal life and that people have also misinterpreted the meaning behind “Skin,” but that doesn’t phase her. “That’s fine cause it is up for interpretation and hopefully people take away a valuable message from it, which is, you know, you can, people can only get to you if you allow them the access to,” she said.

The Hits 1 on 1 with Sabrina Carpenter will air on SiriusXM Hits 1 (ch. 2) starting Friday, Feb. 12 with rebroadcasts throughout Valentine’s Day weekend.