Mark Ruffalo, Kaley Cuoco And More React To 2021 SAG Awards Nominations

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are in, and as per usual the nominated stars were incredibly thankful for the honour.

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs announced this year’s nominations on Instagram Live on Thursday morning, with the likes of “The Crown”, “Ozark” and “Schitt’s Creek” being among the many television shows honoured.

“Da 5 Bloods”, “One Night in Miami” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” were among the movies nabbing nods.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hugh Grant, Andra Day & More React To 2021 Golden Globe Award Nominations

Josh O’Connor was one of the first stars to react to his nomination, posting of his Male Actor in a Drama Series recognition for his role in “The Crown”: “Blimey. Thank you SAG Awards.”

Mark Ruffalo then posted of his “I Know This Much Is True” nod: “Thank you brothers and sisters of my Union for the nominations. No one knows acting better than you. Honoured to be nominated with the rest of our category. I admire them all.”

Thank you brothers and sisters of my Union for the nomination. No one knows acting better than you. Honored to be nominated with the rest of our category. I admire them all. #sagawards https://t.co/wpsGb0xk3Q — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 4, 2021

Kaley Cuoco added on her Instagram Story: “There are no words. Thank you SAG Awards. And our peers who recognized this phenomenal ensemble.”

Credit: Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Dan Levy said how “proud” he was once again of the “Schitt’s Creek” team, posting:

Riz Ahmed then said in a statement to ET Canada of his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role nom for “Sound of Metal”: “It means the world to be recognized by my peers and SAG with this nomination. I share this with the rest of the incredible cast Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Chelsea Lee, Shaheim, Dominico Toledo, Jeremy Lee Stone, and especially our Deaf actors who taught me what it truly means to listen and communicate.

“I hope Ruben’s story can inspire and give us all some strength in these challenging times. Thank you to Darius Marder, Amazon and Caviar.”

The winners at the 27th SAG Awards will be revealed during a live telecast on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Global.