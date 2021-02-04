Rob Lowe On Life In Hollywood Before Getting Sober, Says Finding Drugs On Set ‘Was No Different Than Craft Services’

While celebrating 31 years of sobriety, Rob Lowe shares a look at what life was like in Hollywood before getting sober.

In a new tell-all interview with Variety, the “West Wing” alum, 56, opened up about taking that step into recovery.

For Lowe, staying away from drugs and alcohol was harder on set: “This was just how the business was back then. Cocaine was the thing that successful people did. There was always that wonderful moment when, as an active drug abuser, you’d go on the set and figure out which department was selling the coke on the set. It was no different than craft services. Where are the Red Vines, and where is the great Peruvian blow?”

It was even worse on the set of 1983’s “The Outsiders” when he was only 18 years old: “Every day when we would wrap we’d get in a van. The Teamsters would give us a carton of beer. This was a Warner Bros. movie — as mainstream as it gets.”

However, he says, “Those days are long, long, loooong gone.”

After years of struggles, Lowe turned a corner.

“I was ready when one day back in the days of answering machines my mother called me and I could hear her voice on the answering machine. I didn’t want to pick up because I was really, really hungover and I didn’t want her to know,” he recalled. “She was telling me that my grandfather, who I loved, was in critical condition in the hospital and she needed my help. And I didn’t pick up. My thought process in that moment was, ‘I need to drink a half a bottle of tequila right now so I can go to sleep so I can wake up so I can pick up this phone’… It was like a badly written moment in a soap opera — complete with the walk into the bathroom and looking at myself in the mirror.”

He continued, “All of my understanding about life has come from getting sober and being in recovery. The work that you do once you stop whatever it is you’ve been abusing — that’s when the real work begins. And that continues to this day. In many ways, it doesn’t get any easier but it does get more fulfilling.”

And his recovery has remained being based on honesty.

“The only way to stay in recovery is to be honest with yourself on a minute-by-minute basis. No secrets, no double life. And you have to get real,” Lowe said. “That’s what acting is all about — being real and being honest. The longer you are in recovery the more facile you are in getting honest. It really helps get you where you need to be [as an actor] a lot quicker.”

Read more of Lowe’s interview with Variety here.