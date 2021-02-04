The Weeknd Promises To Keep Pepsi’s Super Bowl Halftime Show PG: ‘I Definitely Want To Be Respectful To Viewers At Home’

The Weeknd won’t be heartless for Pepsi’s Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performance in Tampa, Florida, Sunday.

As of late, the platinum-selling artist has been telling a story about a character who goes through many physical transformations, in order to send a message about the “absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.” Many of the visuals from his latest album After Hours include bandages, blood, violence, and even a decapitation.

“I definitely want to be respectful to viewers at home. I’ll still incorporate the storyline that I’ve been telling. The storyline will continue, but we’ll keep it PG for the families,” the Canadian singer told ET Canada during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show news conference.

A typical Super Bowl would host about 65,000 people in the stands, but due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, — home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — will only allow 22,000 fans inside the venue, which includes about 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers.

As if performing on music’s biggest stage weren’t enough, the 30-year-old Canadian superstar was forced to think outside the box to create an epic cinematic experience, while still adhering to CDC guidelines.

“Due to COVID and the safety of the players and the workers, we built the stage within the stadium. We’ll use the field as well, but we wanted to do something that we’ve never done before,” he said, adding that he will most definitely be making use of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pirate ship that fires cannons whenever the team scores a goal.

“That ship is so iconic, and we’ll incorporate it a little bit. The crowd in Tampa is insane. They don’t sing the lyrics back to you, they scream it. I love Tampa. I feel at home,” he added.

The Weeknd has already spent his fair share of time in town, even taking time out of rehearsals to get involved in local charities, such as delivering meals from Black-owned restaurants to front-line heroes in the Tampa area.

“I see that people are struggling and I just want to help. I’ve been in that position myself and I know what it feels like. I never had money growing up so giving back is very easy,” he said.

But the “Save Your Tears” singer was actually born in Toronto, making him the first Canadian to headline the big show since Shania Twain in 2003. A fact that came as a big surprise during the press conference.

“I didn’t know that,” he said. “It’s an honour and a blessing.”

As of August 2019, the annual performance is chosen by rapper and Roc Nation founder, Jay-Z. The multi-tiered partnership with the National Football League was created in order to assist in the selection of the performers and issues surrounding social change.

Jay-Z’s first selection as music director included pairing Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for last year’s big game in Miami. The strong pairing of two modern-day, female, LatinX performers sent a confident message that the music mogul will finally add diversity on that stage.

Watch the Weeknd bring his music to life Sunday, Feb. 7, on CBS. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET, which means halftime will take place around 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET