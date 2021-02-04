Bruce Willis Stars In Trailer For New Sci-Fi Action Movie ‘Cosmic Sin’

Bruce Willis is taking on a human-inhabiting alien force in the new sci-fi film “Cosmic Sin”.

Frank Grillo also stars in the action flick, which takes place in 2524.

According to the official synopsis, “Four centuries after humans started colonizing the outer planets, retired Gen. James Ford (Willis) gets called back into service after a hostile alien fleet attacks soldiers on a remote planet.”

“The threat against mankind soon escalates into an interstellar war as Ford and a team of elite soldiers try to stop the imminent attack before it’s too late.”

“Cosmic Sin” opens in select theatres and will be available on demand from Friday, March 12.