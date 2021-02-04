Brandy And Whitney Houston’s ‘Cinderella’ Is Coming To Disney Plus

It’s not just possible, it’s happening: Brandy and Whitney Houston‘s iconic take on “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” is finally coming to Disney+. Better still, you don’t have to wait long for its arrival: It’s streaming on Feb. 12.

“Cinderella” originally premiered as a TV movie musical in 1997, with Brandy in the title role and Houston as her fairy godmother — plus Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid and Bernadette Peters as Cinderella’s wicked stepmother — and original songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein. (All together now: Impossible! For a plain yellow pumpkin to become a golden carriage…)

Credit: Disney+

The film earned seven Emmy nominations at the time, including for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special. It had been a lifelong dream of the late, great Houston to star in “Cinderella”, though by the time the film got around to being made, she felt she’d aged out of the lead role.

EXCLUSIVE: @4everBrandy announces on @TheView Rodgers and Hammerstein’s #Cinderella will premiere on @disneyplus February 12! “We can celebrate and share and inspire a whole new generation to see this wonderful piece,” she tells us. pic.twitter.com/GVqNeM4Cf1 — The View (@TheView) February 4, 2021

“I stuck with the project for years, until I decided I wasn’t gonna be Cinderella and I would be the fairy godmother,” she told ET on the film’s set. Instead, Houston, who also served as an executive producer, handpicked Brandy.

“Cinderella” is exclusively streaming on Disney+ on Feb. 12.

