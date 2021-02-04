Ted Cruz’s Latest Twitter Feud Involves ‘Princess Bride’ Star Cary Elwes

You’d think a “Princess Bride” superfan would know better.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has a penchant for getting in Twitter feuds with Hollywood celebrities (see: Seth Rogen), and his latest target is none other than Cary Elwes, the star of the iconic film, “The Princess Bride” — a strange choice of opponent given that Cruz is a self-confessed “Princess Bride” devotee.

While the pair have sparred before, this latest spat began when Cruz made a confusing and rather nonsensical claim about how “the Left” view people as a disease. Speaking on his podcast, “The Verdict with Ted Cruz,” the Senator commented, “Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys? Whether it’s Thanos or go to ‘Watchmen.’ The view of the Left is people are a disease.”

Elwes caught the comment — which Cruz tweeted out — and responded by claiming that every cast member of Cruz’s favorite film has “contempt” for him. “How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favourite movie ‘The Princess Bride’, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you?” He added, “#inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS,” a clear reference to a famous line from “The Princess Bride” and the fictional Rodents Of Unusual Size (ROUS) which Elwes’ character Westley battles in the movie.

.@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS. https://t.co/SqGxk0hK0Y — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 3, 2021

Attempting to fire back, Cruz responded by posting a signed photo of Elwes that Elwes appears to have addressed to Cruz. “Does this mean you want your picture back?” Cruz tweeted.

But Elwes called into question the authenticity of Cruz’s piece of memorabilia, saying, “Nah you can keep it as a reminder of how tragic it is that you had to have someone forge your name. Which makes sense since you are a forgery.”

.@tedcruz Nah you can keep it as a reminder of how tragic it is that you had to have someone forge your name. Which makes sense since you are a forgery. pic.twitter.com/eZn2zEgZ8w — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 4, 2021

No doubt this is not the end of the Cruz-Elwes saga.