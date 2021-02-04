Chelsea Handler Reveals She Once Went To A Dinner Party At Jeffrey Epstein’s Home

Chelsea Handler is admitting her connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Appearing on the “Literally! with Rob Lowe” podcast, the comedian revealed that she once went to a dinner party at the home of the deceased billionaire accused of sex trafficking underage girls.

“It was so awkward and so weird,” Handler said.

She clarified, “I’ve never been onto the private island and I’ve never been on his plane. I’ve met him one time and that was the time.“

Handler was joined by other celebrities, including Katie Couric, Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn, Charlie Rose, Prince Andrew, and publicist Peggy Siegal.

She also said that at one point she asked Allen and Previn how they met: “I had forgotten for a moment… so I asked them like I would any other couple… Katie looked at me and she said, ‘Let’s go.’”

Soon-Yi is the adopted daughter of musician André Previn and actress Mia Farrow, who was dating Allen at the time.