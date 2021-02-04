Ryan Seacrest To Step Down From ‘E!’s Live From the Red Carpet’ Hosting Duties

Ryan Seacrest is saying goodbye to the red carpet.

The longtime host of “E!’s Live From the Red Carpet” is stepping down as co-host ahead of the upcoming Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Grammys, and Oscars.

“After 14 years of hosting ‘E!’s Live from the Red Carpet’ I’ve decided to move on to new adventures,” Seacrest said in a statement shared on Instagram.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez To Headline ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

In its own statement, E! added, “E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years especially as co-host of E!’s signature red carpet series. He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front-row seat to some of Hollywood’s biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Joins Ryan Seacrest For Opening Of New Studio For Hospitalized Children

Following the announcement, Seacrest got a lot of love from celebs on Instagram, including Lisa Rinna, Lucy Hale, and Chris Harrison.

“Icon,” Rinna wrote, while Harrison added, “Congratulations on an amazing run my friend.”

While Seacrest will no longer host the red carpet broadcasts, he will continue hosting “American Idol”, “Live With Kelly And Ryan”, and his radio shows.