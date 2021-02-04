Shania Twain Looks Back On Working With Young Britney Spears And Avril Lavigne

Shania Twain is revealing her connections to two of the biggest artists of the ’00s.

The 55-year-old star recalled how she co-wrote “Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know” for Spears’ sophomore album, Oops!… I Did It Again, while speaking on the latest episode of her “Home Now Radio” podcast.

RELATED: Shania Twain Is Willing To ‘Make An Exception’ For Brad Pitt On His Birthday

“‘Hit me baby one more time.’ Oh yeah. Britney Spears. I don’t sound like her, but I sing along to her records,” revealedTwain.

The “You’re Still the One” singer revealed how she took inspiration from Spears’ Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater.

RELATED: Shania Twain Challenges Women To ‘Force Yourself Into Your Comfort Zone, In Your Own Skin’

“I loved the room. I thought her show was great and I was motivated to get on that same stage, so her show inspired me a lot. It was a fantastic show,” said Twain, who hosted her second residency at the Zappos Theater.

The Grammy winner also looked back on the time that Lavigne joined her on stage when the “Complicated’ singer was just 15 years old.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus, Shania Twain, Reese Witherspoon & More Stars Celebrate Dolly Parton On Her Milestone 75th Birthday

“I first met Avril when she was a tween. She won a singing contest to come perform with me on stage, when I was on tour in Canada,” remembered Twain. “This little girl came up and was so impressive. And she said that her dream was to become a singer and that’s what she did. Really awesome. I’m proud of her.”