Zack Snyder Responds To Criticism Of ‘Toxic Fandom’ Of His ‘Justice League’

The “Justice League” director’s cut is no win for “toxic fandom,” according to Zack Snyder.

In a new interview with Cinemablend, the filmmaker responded to criticism of the fan culture surrounding his films, including the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement.

“I just think that’s sour grapes. There’s really no other way to say it,” Snyder said. “We know the people who were the architects of that narrative, and it’s pretty obvious what their agenda is.”

He continued, “Those are people that I’ve been held back from confronting by wiser people in the room. Because I’d love to get at some of these characters. Some direct conversation would be nice. Just to say, one, you don’t know s**t about what you’re talking about. And we can break down everything they’ve ever [said]. I can make a list. There’s a few of these guys where I could just get a list of everything they’ve ever said, that they thought was right, and [I could tell them] every single thing they’ve said is wrong.”

Fans of Snyder’s films have regularly been admonished for harassment of critics online, particularly the targeting of female critics with sexism and misogyny.

The director wasn’t buying it, though, as he continued to support those fans who made the “Snyder Cut” possible: “And so, in what world do you have any credibility anywhere, to anyone? I would love the opportunity to just say to the world, and to fandom in general, who these fakers are and what should be done to them, or with them.”

He added, “It’s just a bunch of BS. In regards to that toxic fandom, or it’s ‘a win for toxic fandom,’ again, in what world does this ‘toxic fandom’ raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for suicide prevention? How is that toxic fandom? They’ve probably achieved more than any other fan base, [and done more] good than any other group. So I don’t understand.”

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is set for release on March 18.