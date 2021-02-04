Bono’s Daughter Eve Hewson Stars In Trailer For Netflix Thriller ‘Behind Her Eyes’

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for its creepy new miniseries.

“Behind Her Eyes” is a mystery-thriller about a secretary who starts an affair with her new boss while also befriending his strange wife Adele, played by Eve Hewson.

Hewson is the 29-year-old daughter of U2 frontman Bono. The actress has previously been seen on screen in movies such as “Robin Hood”, “Bridge of Spies”, and “Papillon”.

“We’re just as messed up as everyone else. We’re just better at hiding it,” says the last line of the eerie trailer.

Simona Brown and Tom Bateman also star in the six-part series, which is based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough.

“Behind Her Eyes” drops on Netflix on Feb. 17.