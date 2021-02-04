Tom Holland Side-Steps Rumours About Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield In ‘Spider-Man 3’: ‘Beats Me’

Tom Holland isn’t giving away any secrets.

In an interview with Variety, the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star responded to rumours that past franchise stars Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Kirsten Dunst will appear in the third entry of the MCU iteration.

“I’ve never met Kirsten Dunst,” Holland claimed. “I met Andrew once, I met him at the BAFTAs. He was lovely. He was a really nice bloke and we had a nice chat. It was quite soon after ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ had come out. He was really positive and nice. I’ve bumped into Tobey a few times at different parties in L.A. He was really nice. They seem to be lovely, really nice people. I hope they enjoy our movies. I hope they enjoy our ‘Spider-Man’s.”

Asked directly whether they would be appearing in the sequel, Holland responded coyly, “Beats me, I don’t know. If they are, they never told me yet.”

While Marvel has not confirmed whether the stars would appear in the film, “Spider-Man 3” has already been confirmed to feature past franchise actors Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina.

The untitled “Spider-Man” sequel is set for release December 17, 2021.