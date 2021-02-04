Tom Brady Reveals His Post-Super Bowl LV Game Plan

Tom Brady’s post-game traditions are even sweeter than his throw.

“I’ll be surrounded by my kids,” Brady told ET Canada during a pre-Super Bowl press conference. “The best part about winning is having the people that have helped you get there and supported you there with you to enjoy it.”

“Some of the best memories I’ve had in my life were being with my kids right after the Super Bowl and celebrating with them so I hope we have that experience on Sunday,” he added.

Family time might just be exactly what the doctor ordered, considering the 43-year-old quarterback’s pre-game schedule has drastically changed from what he has experienced in his other nine title game appearances. Typically, athletes playing in the Super Bowl travel to the host city, stay in a local hotel, and participate in a whirlwind week of media interviews.

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’: John Krasinski Plays Charming Tom Brady In Fiery Cold Open

This year is different — and not just due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic — but also because Brady made history leading his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to the Super Bowl in their own home stadium.

As a result, unlike the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have the luxury of opting out of long travel days for a comfortable stay in their own homes during the days leading up to kickoff. To assist her husband, Gisele Bündchen took the kids for an extended vacation leaving the GOAT home alone to get his head in the game.

“My family won’t get back in town until Saturday,” Brady said. “I really had an empty house for what will be 12 days leading up to the game. That’s the most time I’ve had to really focus on what I need to do from a football standpoint.”

“I have time to get my body right,” he added. “There’s been no travel for our team. It’s a home game. That’s very different. We’re staying at our own home. That’s very different. You don’t have to eat hotel food for a week, that’s very different. The stadium will be, I don’t know… 25,000 people. That will be different.”

According to social media, seems like distance is only making Bündchen’s heart grow fonder as the 40-year-old supermodel recently posted an intimate snap on Instagram. Shortly after posting, Brady commented on the sweet post, “Missing you.”

RELATED: Tom Brady Heading To 10th Super Bowl: Wife Gisele Bundchen, Ex Bridget Moynahan And Fans React!

Regarding playing an entire season during quarantine, Brady reflected on the good that he was still able to experience in 2020.

“I obviously spent a lot more time at home with my family, and [had] less travel, and probably understood more of what the most important things in my life were,” Brady said. “I got to focus on my job, my kids, my family, which are the most important things in my life.

“There’s been a lot of sacrifices that my family has made over a long period of time so I’m grateful for their support.”

Watch Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.