Elton John Praises Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell & More Music Legends In ‘Canada Special’ Podcast Episode

Elton John and husband David Furnish are honouring some of Canada’s music legends in the latest episode of “Elton John’s Rocket Hour“.

The pair hosted a “Canada Special” episode of the Apple Music 1 show ahead of the Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7.

John and Furnish spoke about Canada’s incredible depth of talent, from Leonard Cohen to Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, and more.

“I think he’s probably the greatest lyric writer ever,” said John of “Hallelujah” singer Cohen.

Recalling the Montreal-born star on stage during his last-ever tour, John said, “It was like a religious experience. It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen.”

Discussing Mitchell, John said, “She is certainly one of the most magical people I’ve ever met and certainly probably one of the most talented people I’ve ever met.”

On k.d. lang Furnish shared, “k.d. lang has the best singing voice of any woman alive today. She sang [“Hallelujah”] at an Elton John AIDS Foundation benefit for us in New York and it was about as close to a religious experience, seeing someone live as I’ve ever seen in my life. Her vocal talent on [“Hallelujah”] is unbelievable.”

Acknowledging that they left out many great Canadian artists, John explained, “We put this show together quite quickly … We’re going to have to do another two shows to get them all in. It just shows you what an incredible depth of talent.”

He added, “In fact, we did the show, and then I laid awake in the middle of the night thinking, Oh my God, we left out Bryan Adams, Alanis Morissette. We left out Justin Bieber. We left out Shawn Mendes.’ It just went on and on. Cowboy Junkies, Tragically Hip, Ron Sexsmith, and it just went on and on and on. So there will be another Canadian show very, very soon. I think it’s very important to follow it up quite quickly.”

The full episode airs on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 12 p.m. ET.