Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Fall For James Charles’ ‘TikTok Scam’

There’s no fooling Kim Kardashian.

The megastar recently found herself in the crosshairs of none other than beauty influencer and friend James Charles who was trying to garner a LOL-worthy reaction from Kardashian as he did the “I’m Busy” TikTok Challenge.

The challenge is simple: you call someone and, immediately after they pick up, ask if you can call them back later because you’re very busy. This in turn confuses the person being called as they didn’t initiate the call in the first place.

With a celebrity-laden Rolodex, Charles found himself uniquely positioned to test the challenge out on some of the biggest names in pop culture. He began by calling Kris Jenner, who looked perplexed when Charles asked if he could call her back since, after all, he called her.

Charles proceeded to call Lil Nas X, Bebe Rexha, JoJo Siwa, Madison Beer and Iggy Azalea before calling Kardashian.

“What TikTok are you doing? What TikTok scam are you doing right now?” the Skims founder responded after picking up the phone. Upset she was already wise to his ways, Charles replied angrily but with a laugh, “No! You’re so annoying!”

James Charles: 0

Kim Kardashian: 1