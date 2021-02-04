Cassie Steele Recreates A Classic ‘Degrassi’ Scene & Drake Chimes In With A Mic-Drop Comment

Fans of “Degrassi: The Next Generation” will remember star Cassie Steele, who played Manny Santos on the iconic Canadian teen drama.

These days, Steele is still acting — recent roles include voicing Tammy Gueterman on animated phenom “Rick and Morty” — as well as making her mark on TikTok.

In fact, a recent TikTok video went viral thanks to Steele hilariously recreating a memorable scene from the series.

In that scene, Manny is seen strutting through the school hallway wearing a pair of low-cut jeans and a colourful thong, pulled high on her hips and clearly visible, causing the male students to stop in their tracks.

In her TikTok video, Steele shares her take on the “Buss It” Challenge, dancing to Erica Banks’ hit and winding up in a crouch, balancing on the balls of the feet.

Steele begins the dance wearing a t-shirt, with her hair wrapped in a towel; the video cuts, and she’s then seen wearing Manny’s iconic outfit, thong and all.

Steele’s “Degrassi” flashback caught the attention of former “Degrassi” co-star Aubrey Graham, who these days goes by Drake.

“Fit is museum worthy tbh Santos,” Drake offered in a comment.