‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Alum Crystal Teases Upcoming ‘Little TV Project’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” star Crystal has a very big year ahead of her.

The Canadian star recently launched her “Things That Made Me Queer” podcast, from the Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder, but if it wasn’t for Crystal’s time on the hit show, podcasting would not have been possible.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t have had the guts to do it before ‘Drag Race’ but ‘Drag Race’ pushed me into a whole other world where I found my voice,” Crystal told ET Canada, adding that being “passionate” about the genre is how “Things That Made Me Queer” was born.

“There are a lot of LGBTQ-focused podcasts out there now,” says Crystal. Nevertheless, she is hoping to bring “a bit of structure” to each episode. She is also hoping her podcast will bring a “fresh perspective” to a variety of topics.

So far, Crystal has welcomed guests such as MNEK, Detox, and Juno Dawson but her dream guests include Beth Ditto of Gossip and Olly Alexander from Years & Years. She also plans on “manifesting” Madonna for a special “Queer Allies” special.

Crystal looked back at the first time she stepped on stage.

“It was in Montreal and my sister was in a neo-burlesque group. She asked me to perform with her but we look a lot alike so we put on matching outfits and wigs and it was very baby proto drag,” she recalled of the first show to “Two Ladies” from Cabaret.

Since then, drag has “expanded” but Crystal wouldn’t “predict” what the future will hold. “Every time we have reached peak drag, we find new avenues,” she said. “The sky is the limit.”

So will Canada see Crystal soon?

“I’m desperate to come back and do a little Canadian tour,” she revealed, naming Toronto and Montreal as hot spots.

“And I’m working on a little TV project that will hopefully be making a big splash in Canada soon,” Crystal teased, but kept mum on any other details.

New episodes of “Things That Make Me Queer” will drop weekly on all podcast streaming services. You can also listen below.