Olivia Wilde Institutes A ‘No A**holes Policy’ Following Rumoured Shia LaBeouf Firing

Olivia Wilde promises “no a**holes” will be allowed on her movie sets from now on.

The new comments come in the months following Shia LaBeouf’s rumoured firing from the actress-turned-director’s latest feature “Don’t Worry Darling”. Harry Styles stepped into LaBeouf’s role after reports came out claiming Wilde fired the actor for his behaviour on set.

“He is not an easy guy to work with,” a source told Variety, adding the actor was “off-putting” to Wilde and other members of the cast and crew. The source added that Wilde “is known to build collaborative sets with a zero a**hole policy.”

“Someone, who’s a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me really terrible advice that was helpful, because I just knew I had to do the opposite,” Wilde told Emerald Fennel for Variety’s “Directors on Directors” series.

“They said, ‘Listen, the way to get respect on a set, you have to have three arguments a day. Three big arguments that reinstate your power, remind everyone who’s in charge, be the predator.’ That is the opposite of my process. And I want none of that,” Wilde added.

“I think that it is an unfortunate part of the kind of the paradigm, that has been created over the last 100 years, the idea that great art has to come from a place of discomfort and anxiety. That the pressure cooker has to get to a point where it can be something intense and valuable in that way. I do think it may be a uniquely female instinct to say, ‘Look, we can be nurturing. And we can multitask.’ It doesn’t mean that anyone needs to be uncomfortable. And it doesn’t mean that I have to constantly remind you of my my position, because I don’t think anyone on a set has ever forgotten who’s in charge. It’s in fact, an incredibly hierarchical system,” she continued.

“The no a**holes policy, it puts everybody on the same level. I also noticed as an actress for years how the hierarchy of the set separated the actors from the crew in this very strange way that serves no one… I think actors would actually like to know more about what’s happening there when you’re pulling my focus? What is that lens change? But the idea of, don’t bother the actors and keep them separate, and don’t look at them. I think it makes everyone quite anxious.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” stars Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.